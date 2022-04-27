Man found shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after shots rang out at a local apartment complex. Police are now working to find the shooter.

DeKalb County police responded to reports of a shooting at the Hidden Valley Apartments on Misty Waters Drive around midnight. When officers arrived, the found the man, who appears to be in his 20s, shot to death.

Police tell CBS46 they do not believe the man was living in the apartment at the time.

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting remain limited at this time. CBS46 is on scene and will bring you the latest developments.

