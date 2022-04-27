Advertisement

MARTA to hold job fair for bus operators, technicians

A MARTA employee.
A MARTA employee.(MARTA)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA is hiring! The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will hold a job fair for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians on April 28 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

MARTA says it is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and will train all Permit and Class C (regular) license holders for their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

BUS OPERATOR REQUIREMENTS:

  • Seeking full-time and part-time operators
  • Must be 21 years of age or older
  • Must have a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Must have current Class C (regular) license
  • Must pass a physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening

JOURNEYMAN BUS TECHNICIAN REQUIREMENTS:

  • Must be 18 years of age or older
  • Must have a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Must have current Class C (regular) license
  • Must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience

The job fair will be held at MARTA headquarters (2424 Piedmont Rd. NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30324), which is located across the street from Lindbergh Center Station. Free parking is also available in the nearby MARTA parking deck. Masks are required for entrance.

You can register for the event by simply scanning the QR code on the flyer below:

To check for upcoming career fairs and open positions at MARTA, click here or call 404-848-5544.

