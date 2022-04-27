Out and About in the ATL | April 27-30, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s the last week of April and a great time to get out and do stuff! Here is a roundup of some cool things happening in metro Atlanta over the next few days:

WEDNESDAY

“Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books” is now on display at the High Museum in Midtown Atlanta. This retrospective exhibition showcases nearly 100 artworks including original line drawings, sketches and finished illustrations from 16 of Jeffers’ picture books.

THURSDAY

The Westminister Middle School Advanced Band will perform at noon at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Buckhead Village is hostings its inaugural Bodacious Blooms Flower Festival this weekend. There will be over-the-top floral moments, immersive exhibits, cocktail parties, floral workshops, wellness pop-ups and in-store events and promotions across the neighborhood.

The first virtual-reality theater in Atlanta, Megaverse, is celebrating its grand opening at the Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Roswell. Megaverse is a 4D sensory experience allowing up to six players to literally step into a metaverse environment, play games, be in an escape room, or explore new worlds.

The City of South Fulton is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a special event at the Southwest Arts Center. There will be a video premiere, special guest panel discussion and reception. Reservations required.

The annual SCAD GamingFest this week, streaming virtual to global audiences. The 2-day event will feature special guests and sessions dedicated to all things related to gaming, including NFTs. Actor and voice artist Keith David will accept the GamingFest Icon Award and Actor/producer David Hayter will receive the Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award. Passes on sale.

FRIDAY

Cafe Sakara at Bella Cucina on Buckhead Avenue is offering a free Metabolism Super Powder Latte and Goji Rose Donut from Sakara Life this weekend.

The 52nd annual Historic Druid Hills Home & Garden Tour is taking place through May 1. The tour features 12 historic homes near Olmstead Linear park.

SweetWater 420 Fest returns to Centennial Olympic Park. The jam band, roots music and environmentally-focused music festival will feature performances by Trey Anastasio Band, Oysterhead and String Cheese Incident. There will also be a 5K, food vendors and artists market. Animal welfare groups and Meals on Wheels will also be in attendance.

The North Atlanta Voices Spring Concert is happening at the Atlanta Jewish Academy. The concert will feature popular choral standards from Whitacre, Offenbach, Copland, and more! Complimentary wine reception and a silent auction immediately following.

Spring Fling 2022 at Venkman’s on Ralph McGill Boulevard NE will feature Forever Young performing classic pop hits of the 80s, 90s and 00s, including songs by beloved artists like Oasis, Tears for Fears, Third Eye Blind, Weezer, The Killers, and more.

FOREVER YOUNG AT VENKMAN'S (VENKMAN'S)

Red Shoes at the Drugstore will perform the music of Tom Waits and Elvis Costello at Satr Bar in Little Five Points.

Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Gusman are bringing the Perrisimas Tour to The Fox Theatre. The two women are known as the Queen of Latin Rock and Queen of Latin Pop respectively.

PERRISIMAS IN ATLANTA (PERRISIMAS)

The 10th annual BBQ Boogie & Blues Festival in downtown Calhoun is happening this weekend. There will be BBQ, arts and crafts, live entertainment and more.

The Shaky Knees Festival returns to Central Park. There will be four stages featuring the who’s who of indie rock, punk and synth. Headliners include Green Day, My Morning Jacket and Nine Inch Nails to Spoon, Chvrches and Death Cab For Cutie. There will also be multiple food and beverage vendors on site.

SATURDAY

A Classic Car Cruise is happening at Logan Farm Park. The cruise is hosted by Lake City Cruisers and city of Acworth.

The Parade of Homes by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association features 65 homes from some of Atlanta’s best builders. It is a free and self-guided tour.

The City of South Fulton is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a celebration festival at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater. There will be a classic car show, carnival rides, food trucks, arts/crafts vendors, a jazz concert and more.

The Market at Mother Lode, a vintage and handmade pop-up, is happening at 3428 Covington Highway in Decatur. There will be 30 local artists, vintage curators and handmade artisans.

THE MARKET AT MOTHER LODE (MOTHER LODE)

Johns Creek International Festival at Atlanta Athletic Club will feature an array of authentic ethnic food, cultural art, merchandise, crafts and live music.

Olmsted Artisan Market at Olmsted Linear Park will feature local artists and crafters, food and beverages for sale, and activities for children.

The Woodhouse Spa Buckhead is hosting a grand opening celebration with drinks/appetizers, live entertainment and giveaways. Guests will also get a sneak peek at some of the spa’s services and amenities.

Art on the Chattahoochee will feature more than 40 artists and a kids’ zone at Jones Bridge Park in Peachtree Corners.

Doraville is celebrating art in Doraville during 2 open houses at Merely Players Present, which is an artistic haven for performance/writing and other forms of theatrical expression, and DART, which was formed by residents seeking to fill the artistic void in Doraville.

SUNDAY

Halcyon is celebrating May Day and the reopening of the Big Creek Greenway on the Village Green. There will be entertainment, food vendors, fresh fruit by Publix, spring crafts and pop-up activations for adults and kids.

If you would like to submit an item for Out and About in the ATL, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.