Police need help ID’ing man accused of using counterfeit cash in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need your help identifying a man who is accused of using counterfeit cash at several businesses across LaGrange.

Investigators released surveillance footage of the suspected thief allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills at Aldi, Hobby Lobby, and Staples.

#TeamLPD Detective Ligon needs your help. He needs to identify the individual seen below in these videos, he is the male with the white t-shirt and khaki's in the first video and in the second video is wearing a striped t-shirt and Nike shorts. He has passed counterfeit $100 bills at several locations in LaGrange, including Aldi, Hobby Lobby, and Staples. If you can identify this individual or have information about these incidents, please contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621 or by calling Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000. Posted by LaGrange Police on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

If you can identify this individual or have information about these incidents contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621 or by calling Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.

