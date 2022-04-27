Police need help ID’ing man accused of using counterfeit cash in LaGrange
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need your help identifying a man who is accused of using counterfeit cash at several businesses across LaGrange.
Investigators released surveillance footage of the suspected thief allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills at Aldi, Hobby Lobby, and Staples.
If you can identify this individual or have information about these incidents contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621 or by calling Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.