Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old girl found safe in Snellville, police say

VALERA MOLINA
VALERA MOLINA(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – The Snellville Police Department canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 4-year-old girl on Thursday.

Authorities found Valery Molina safe in Snellville. Police say she was abducted by 24-year-old Alfred Molina. He is now in police custody.

She was described as wearing a tie-dye top, black leggings, and brown shoes with unicorns on them.

They were last seen traveling in a black Hyundai Sonata with a tag of CCK1478 in the 1800 block of Englewood way in Snellville.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Brian Kemp signs several education bills into law in Forsyth County
Gov. Kemp signs controversial education bills into law
Parents react to backpack ban
Parents react to backpack and locker ban
Debate happening in Savannah
Governor election debate happening tonight
Gov. Kemp signs education laws
Gov. Kemp signs education bills into law