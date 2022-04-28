Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old girl found safe in Snellville, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – The Snellville Police Department canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 4-year-old girl on Thursday.

Authorities found Valery Molina safe in Snellville. Police say she was abducted by 24-year-old Alfred Molina. He is now in police custody.

She was described as wearing a tie-dye top, black leggings, and brown shoes with unicorns on them.

They were last seen traveling in a black Hyundai Sonata with a tag of CCK1478 in the 1800 block of Englewood way in Snellville.

