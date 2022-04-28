Cobb County dog owner says man falsely claimed dogs and then wanted reward

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two French bulldogs belonging to a couple in Cobb County escaped their yard on Monday and ran away.

The couple immediately made a plea to the community on social media, asking for help to find the dogs. JC Banks also handed out flyers.

Another homeowner who lives about a mile away found the dogs but then gave them to a man who allegedly claimed they were his.

Not long after, Banks received a call from the man who offered to return Duke and Egypt for the $5,000 reward that Banks was offering.

Banks said they immediately called the police and they set up a sting operation.

The man told Banks he would meet her in a Chick-fil-A parking lot on South Cobb Drive. When he arrived, the police moved in and arrested the man, according to Banks.

The French bulldogs were returned to Banks.

