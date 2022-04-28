Advertisement

Falcons gear up for 2022 NFL Draft

Atlanta Falcons punter Thomas Morstead (19) kicks the ball away during the first half of an NFL...
Atlanta Falcons punter Thomas Morstead (19) kicks the ball away during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — The Atlanta Falcons are taking their first steps toward a new season as the NFL Draft’s eighth overall pick.

Currently, the team has nine picks for the 2022 draft

  • Round 1 - 8th
  • Round 2 - 43rd and 58th
  • Round 3 - 74th and 82nd
  • Round 4 - 114th
  • Round 5 - 151st
  • Round 6 - 190th
  • Round 6 - 213th

The Falcons have numerous positions of need: quarterback (or the team could go with Marcus Mariota as the guy for the 2022 season), wide receiver, edge rusher, offensive guard/tackle, defensive lineman and linebacker

“We feel very confident, excited and prepared, and we’re excited about what we’re going to be able to do day one, two and three because a lot of people have had their hands in it. A lot of people have put a lot of work into this,” said general manager Terry Fontenot

The draft, which will kick off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, is being held in Las Vegas. CBS46 will be live in Flowery Branch to bring you the latest on which direction the team goes in the first round.

