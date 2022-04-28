Falcons gear up for 2022 NFL Draft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — The Atlanta Falcons are taking their first steps toward a new season as the NFL Draft’s eighth overall pick.

Currently, the team has nine picks for the 2022 draft

Round 1 - 8th

Round 2 - 43rd and 58th

Round 3 - 74th and 82nd

Round 4 - 114th

Round 5 - 151st

Round 6 - 190th

Round 6 - 213th

The Falcons have numerous positions of need: quarterback (or the team could go with Marcus Mariota as the guy for the 2022 season), wide receiver, edge rusher, offensive guard/tackle, defensive lineman and linebacker

“We feel very confident, excited and prepared, and we’re excited about what we’re going to be able to do day one, two and three because a lot of people have had their hands in it. A lot of people have put a lot of work into this,” said general manager Terry Fontenot

The draft, which will kick off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, is being held in Las Vegas. CBS46 will be live in Flowery Branch to bring you the latest on which direction the team goes in the first round.

