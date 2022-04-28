FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice Friday before scattered t-storm chances increase this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Great weather continues Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s after starting the day in the 50s. It will be mild and dry Friday night with lows near 60 on Saturday morning.

It likely stays dry Saturday morning into the early afternoon. As the afternoon progresses, there is an increasing chance of hit and miss showers and t-storms. Not everyone will see rain on Saturday, but those that get a downpour may have their outdoor plans altered. We have issued a First Alert for the pop-up storms. Highs will be near 80.

rain chances (CBS46)

Temperature trend (CBS46)

Expect a mild and muggy Saturday night. Scattered t-storms may linger into the evening with mainly dry skies likely late at night. Patchy fog could develop late with lows in the low 60s. There is a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon. If you have outdoor plans, it’s best to have a backup plan in place. We have issued a First Alert for the threat of rain on Sunday afternoon and early-evening. Highs will be near 80 again with moderate humidity.

Another scattered shower/storm threat is in the forecast for Monday afternoon. It’s the third First Alert in the 7 Day forecast. Right now, it doesn’t look like a washout, and the best chance of getting some rain is late in the day or during the evening. Keep a close eye on the forecast for any changes to the timing of rain on Monday.

Warm and humid weather continues through the middle of next week. It may get above 85° for the first time this year.

