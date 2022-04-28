FIRST ALERT: A Stormy Weekend Ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gorgeous weather continues through the end of the work-week, but a summer-like stormy pattern takes over this weekend.

Thursday Forecast:

High: 78° Average High: 77° Chance of Rain: 0%

Sunny and comfortable through the day with low humidity.

What You Need to Know:

Stormy weather takes over this weekend. (cbs46)

Clouds increase through the day Friday, but it stays dry. Moisture increases through the weekend bringing us a more humid, summer-like forecast. Scattered to widespread thunderstorms are likely Saturday through Monday, peaking in coverage on Sunday evening. Severe storms are unlikely, but you should expect heavy rain and thunder on and off throughout the weekend.

Scattered to widespread storms this weekend. (cbs46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.