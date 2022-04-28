Historic English Avenue church approved for Landmark Building Site nomination

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The owner of an English Avenue church celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday.

The old St. Mark AME Church, located in the historically Black community in northwest Atlanta, was approved for the first steps in historic protection.

The Atlanta Urban Design Commission approved the church’s Landmark Building Site nomination.

Winston Taylor has owned the 1920′s building, which stands with four stone walls since 1997.

“It is a product of white flight and black flight,” he said. “Those both existed in English Avenue, which created an underserved urban context that now has to be redeveloped.”

According to Taylor, that change is now possible with the beginning of extreme preservation of the church.

Taylor pointed to gentrification, happening in many Atlanta communities, making it all the more important to keep this church here.

“The church was the first gathering place,” he said. “It was a place people gathered, so for me, to be able to return that back and for the community to be able to use it again as a gathering place is incredible.”

David Mitchell, executive director of the Atlanta Preservation Center, told CBS46 this site has contributed to Atlanta’s Black history, and will now continue to do so.

“Now, that building is here for those that follow us,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.