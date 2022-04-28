Push for awareness, education as fentanyl overdoses increase

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fentanyl-related overdoses are on the rise in Georgia.

Hospitals, law enforcement, and addiction recovery advocates are among those reporting increases in cases involving the powerful synthetic opioid.

The crime lab at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which tests drugs submitted by law enforcement agencies, has seen an 80% increase in fentanyl results in the past year. It’s showing up in a variety of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and counterfeit pills.

The GBI also reports what it calls a disturbing trend of samples of “purple heroin” or “purp” which contains heroin and fentanyl or a mixture of many components like flualprazolam, clonazolam, brorphine, and nitazenes in addition to heroin and fentanyl.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports between February and March, at least 66 emergency room visits statewide related to reactions involving substances that were suspected to be laced with fentanyl, including cannabis products. The department also reports fentanyl-related deaths have sharply increased since the start of the pandemic. Between May 2020 and April 2021, overdoses involving fentanyl increased 106% compared to the same time period the previous year.

“It’s making its way into more and more substances,” said Farley Barge, who co-founded Navigate Recovery Gwinnett. “It could be cocaine, it could be meth, it could be marijuana, it can be any kind of substance but they’re actually laced with fentanyl.”

His organization offers a variety of resources to people struggling with addiction and their families, including responding to overdose cases in hospital emergency rooms.

“I believe that the answer to this problem is education, letting families know, young people know on the front end, that they need to know what they’re taking,” said Barge.

His organization chooses to hand out Narcan, which can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, and fentanyl test strips, which can test a drug for the presence of fentanyl. Under Georgia law the test strips are technically considered drug paraphernalia, but a bill awaiting Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature would legalize them.

“If we don’t test, we don’t know. We have to test these substances, “ said Barge, “We have to give people the knowledge and ability within their own reach to respond.”

He said, “Death is the one thing we can’t overcome and we want to try to keep people alive as long as we possibly can so hopefully we’ll have a chance to get them plugged into recovery.”

