Reckless driver seen firing gun or fireworks in Decatur, police say

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – Investigators are seeking the public’s help identifying a reckless driver who is accused of firing a gun or fireworks in DeKalb County.

The incident happened on April 27 around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gordon Street and Fourth Avenue in Decatur. Police are searching for a dark purple Dodge Charger in the area.

Officials are seeking any additional information or video footage of the purple Dodge Charger in the area during this time frame.

If you have any information or additional footage relating to this case, you are asked to contact investigator Lindsey at 678-553-6628 or robert.lindsey@decaturga.com.

