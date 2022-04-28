Shepherd Center receives $50M for expansion

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the nation’s top rehabilitation hospitals in Atlanta is now getting a major financial lift.

The Arthur Blank Family Foundation just awarded the Shepherd Center $50 million to build a new 16-story family housing tower.

The building will double the hospital’s current housing capacity, allowing more families to stay close to loved ones going through rehab for neurological conditions.

“This is such an honor for our family and our family foundation to be supportive. There is no question that forever, for 35,000 patients that have gone through Shepherd, the level of care inside the walls of the hospital has been incredible,” said Arthur Blank, Chairman of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

The expansion will add approximately 160 housing units. Construction will begin this fall and the tower will be named in Blank’s honor.

