5 Georgia Bulldogs players selected in first found of NFL Draft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 2022 NFL Draft kicked off last night in Las Vegas and the Atlanta Falcons took their first steps toward a new season.

For the second time in draft history, the first 5 picks were used on defensive players.

The team, which had the 8th overall draft pick, added a much-needed wide receiver to its offense.

Drake London is headed to Atlanta where he’ll play alongside tight end Kyle Pitts.

Last season, London earned the PAC-12′s Offensive Player of the Year award.

He suffered an ankle fracture during the Trojans’ 8th game of the season so he missed the last few matchups of 2021.

But London said that despite the injury, he has no limitations when he takes the field.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs were rewarded for their work in the opening round of the NFL Draft.

The nation’s best team with the nation’s best defense saw five of its defensive players selected in the first round of the draft on Thursday night.

Number one overall pick Travon Walker got the night rolling as the Bulldogs’ first player selected.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 13 pick.

Linebacker Quay Walker was selected at number 22 by the Green Bay Packers.

And six picks later, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was picked up by the Packers.

Safety Lewis Cline closed out the record run for the Bulldogs defense selected by the Minnesota Vikings.

This is the first time a college team has seen that many players from its defensive unit taken among the top 32 picks in the draft.

