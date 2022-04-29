71-year-old Douglas County man facing 20 years for sexually abusing child

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 71-year-old Douglas County man has been convicted of aggravated child molestation and is facing 20 years in prison, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident came to light in 2018 when a preschool-aged child was told she would be going to spend the night at a relative’s home. The child’s mother questioned the child who said she had been sexually abused by Leon Williams on previous visits.

The mother took the child to a hospital in Atlanta and the Sheriff’s Office was called.

The child disclosed more details to an investigator and a search warrant was obtained. The investigation led to Williams being arrested and indicted. Williams was released on bond until trial, which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The judge praised the child in court who bravely told her mother and authorities what happened and confronted her abuser in court.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9 and is in custody.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.