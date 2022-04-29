Atlanta Police shoot murder suspect inside home in City of South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 7100 block of Hania Drive in City of Fulton.

According to the initial report, the Atlanta Police Department went to the home with an arrest warrant for a murder suspect.

At some point, the suspect was shot by an APD officer. The male suspect died from his injuries. No other information was released about the suspect.

The City of South Fulton Police Department was on scene at the time of the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called per standard operating procedure.

