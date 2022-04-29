Atlanta school bridges gap for families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Sky-high rent prices and long commutes. It is something we have all come to expect living in Atlanta, but as families travel farther and farther away from the city to save on rent, that longer commute is putting the education of some students at risk.

”This is our 4th year in existence, we are a fairly new school. We are currently pre-k through 2nd,” Dr. Leah Skinner with Boyce L. Ansley School said.

This school was created for kids who are experiencing homelessness.

”We provide everything for our families, tuition, clothing, housing assistance,” said Dr. Skinner.

Students have smaller class sizes, therapy during the school day, and a private school education for free. It is easy to understand why parents like Tameka Stinson would do anything to make sure her kids get to come to school here, no matter how long the commute takes.

”It is an hour now. I used to have to do two buses and two trains,” said Tameka Stinson, mother of 2 Ansley students.

As rent increases, staff members at Ansley School say many of their families have had to move further and further out of Atlanta -- making it even harder to get their kids to school.

”We have families coming from Jonesboro, from Cobb County, from Gwinnett County, from Hall County,” said Dr. Skinner.

The school is starting a campaign to raise money for two school buses.

”This bus right here will be a lifesaver for me,” said Stinson.

The hope is that the buses can cut or eliminate commute times for parents getting kids to a school built to help them thrive.

”For me- education was the way out of poverty there is no way around that. I am trying to instill that in these families, in these kids,” said Dr. Skinner.

”This school? They love the kids and when I say love -- they LOVE. Hard,” said Stinson.

The school tells CBS46 reporter Sawyer Buccy the goal is to have funding for two buses and be on the road by August.

