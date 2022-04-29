FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry today with pop-up storms this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’ll stay dry in metro Atlanta Friday with a pop-up storm possible Saturday and higher rain chances on Sunday.

Dry Friday

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with temperatures in the upper 70′s.

Forecast for metro Atlanta Friday (CBS46)

Pop-up storm Saturday

A combination of warmer temperatures and increasing moisture will lead to the chance of a pop-up storm Saturday afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected. The coverage of storms Saturday is 30% and model data is trending toward a drier Saturday, so don’t cancel your plans.

Forecast map for Saturday afternoon in north Georgia (CBS46)

Scattered storms Sunday

As a cool front moves closer to north Georgia, scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected Sunday, but your coverage of rain will be higher at 50%.

Forecast map for Sunday afternoon in metro Atlanta (CBS46)

Summer-like pattern next week

We’ll get a peak of summer next week with temperatures gradually rising into the mid 80′s by the end of the week. The combination of warmer temperatures and moisture will lead to a daily chance of a pop-up, afternoon storm starting Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast for metro Atlanta (CBS46)

