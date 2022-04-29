FIRST ALERT: A warm weekend ahead; some rain/storms Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The warm up continues this weekend as highs warm to the 80s. We’ll see lots of sunshine Saturday with only a stray afternoon shower or storm possible. Rain chances increase Sunday afternoon; there is a FIRST ALERT Sunday for rain and storms that could impact weekend plans.

Rain chances (CBS46)

SATURDAY FORECAST:

Mostly sunny and very warm. An isolated shower or storm possible after 2pm.

High: 81

Normal High: 77

Chance of rain: 20% PM

Saturday (CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Rain chances increase Sunday as a weak front approaches North Georgia. The front will fizzle as it moves through, bringing a 40% chance of afternoon rain and storms. No severe storms are expected.

The summer-like pattern continues next week. We’ll see highs in the low/mid 80s all week, with afternoon showers and storms possible each day.

Highs this week (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.