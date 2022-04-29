Heads up drivers: Busy roadway in Atlanta to close several lanes this weekend

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Commuters are advised to avoid one major roadway in Atlanta this weekend due to a natural gas line installation.

Several southbound lanes of Piedmont Road from E. Wesley Road NE to Sidney Marcus Boulevard will be closed on April 29 starting at 9 p.m. The closure is set last through May 2 at 5 a.m.

Atlanta Gas Light (CBS46)

The southbound traffic will be rerouted into a northbound lane with the assistance of traffic control teams in the area.

According to the press release, the project involves replacing natural gas mains and service lines in the Buckhead growth corridor with a newer, more advanced pipe.

Atlanta Gas Light says the project is set to be completed in phases over a two-year period.

