Juneteenth, Veterans Day approved as paid holidays for Marietta city employees

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The debate over the Juneteenth has finally reached resolution in Marietta.

The Marietta city council, after a heated back and forth this year, has voted to make Juneteenth and Veterans Day paid holidays for city employees.

The council met Friday afternoon and voted unanimously on the two new paid holidays for Marietta City employees.

The final vote came after controversy. The initial measure intended to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees. It received a 4 to 3 vote in support of the holiday but failed after Mayor Steve Tumlin vetoed the measure. Tumlin tells CBS46 that he wanted Veterans Day to also be considered as the council made changes to the holiday schedule.

He also told CBS46 that he does not think one holiday is more important than the other and he is not against Juneteenth. He says he felt Juneteenth deserved more than a four-person yes vote.

PREVIOUS: Marietta mayor vetoes motion to make Juneteenth paid staff holiday

The original veto was called a slap in the face by Jeriene Bonner-Grime, president of the Cobb County chapter of the NAACP.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.