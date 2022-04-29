Advertisement

Juneteenth, Veterans Day approved as paid holidays for Marietta city employees

This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 shows a signed copy of Emancipation Proclamation. The Library, in Springfield, Ill., will mark Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, by displaying the rare signed copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. The copy of the proclamation that's signed by Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward will be displayed between June 15 and July 6. The original document is kept in the National Archives in Washington, D.C. (Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum photo via AP)(AP)
By Hayley Mason
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The debate over the Juneteenth has finally reached resolution in Marietta.

The Marietta city council, after a heated back and forth this year, has voted to make Juneteenth and Veterans Day paid holidays for city employees.

The council met Friday afternoon and voted unanimously on the two new paid holidays for Marietta City employees.

The final vote came after controversy. The initial measure intended to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees. It received a 4 to 3 vote in support of the holiday but failed after Mayor Steve Tumlin vetoed the measure. Tumlin tells CBS46 that he wanted Veterans Day to also be considered as the council made changes to the holiday schedule.

He also told CBS46 that he does not think one holiday is more important than the other and he is not against Juneteenth. He says he felt Juneteenth deserved more than a four-person yes vote.

The original veto was called a slap in the face by Jeriene Bonner-Grime, president of the Cobb County chapter of the NAACP.

