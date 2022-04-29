Kemp, Perdue trade jabs during second Republican primary debate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The jabs came as often as the candidates could get one in during Thursday night’s Republican primary debate in Savannah between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Senator David Perdue.

Right off the bat, Perdue brought up the 2020 election.

“Folks, the election in 2020 was rigged and stolen,” he said. “I’m proud to have Donald Trump’s endorsement. I believe with that and with everyone’s help and vote, we will stop this madness and we will beat Stacey Abrams.”

When criticized about his record, Kemp was quick to fire back.

“You know, it’s sad that the former U.S. senator is attacking my record because he simply has no record of his own,” Kemp told viewers.

Among the debate moderators was CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum.

Folbaum asked Kemp, “Do you have any regrets about any decisions you’ve made post 2020? And what do you say to Republican voters who continue to blame you for Mr. Trump losing Georgia and the White House?”

Kemp answered, “Well certainly I have no regrets, nor will I ever, for following the laws and the Constitution of this state.”

When it was Perdue’s turn to talk, he said, “Blah, blah, blah. My goodness. I mean this is, it’s more of the same.”

Trailing far behind in the polls, Perdue told viewers he wants to eliminate the state income tax and accused Kemp of turning his back on Georgia conservatives.

“The worst mistake I ever made was getting Donald Trump’s endorsement for this man back in 2020,” Perdue said.

At another point in the debate when Perdue discussed his plans for Georgia, Kemp told Perdue, “Boy, if you did all that and if you’d have talked about that when you were running for your reelection campaign, you might’ve beaten Jon Ossoff.”

The final debate between Kemp and Perdue is scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. It will air on Georgia Public Broadcasting stations.

Early voting begins Monday for the May 24th primary election.

