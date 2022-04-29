LaGrange resident arrested for distribution of child pornography

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - LaGrange resident Randall Brian Smith, 46, was arrested in Troup County after an investigation found evidence that he had shared two pornographic images and two pornographic videos of children in a chatroom filled with 50 participants.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says it received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and began an investigation on March 14.

Their Special Victims Unit obtained search warrants for Smith’s electronic devices and social media.Those search warrants were executed on March 16.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Troup County Jail on April 29 and is being charged with two counts of child pornographic distribution, which is a felony charge.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.