Lawrenceville man arrested for allegedly grabbing women’s buttocks

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 22-year-old man from Lawrenceville has been accused of assaulting a 59-year-old woman in Duluth and a 47-year-old woman in Lawrenceville.

The Duluth woman told police that a man had followed her onto her patio on April 25 and grabbed her buttocks.

The Lawrenceville woman told police that a man had grabbed her buttocks and breast.

Both women told police that the male was wearing an orange hoodie and jeans. They were also able to provide other details about his appearance.

On April 28, a uniform patrol unit spotted a man in the area of Sweetwater Road who fit the description.

Xiemohn Cornish initially gave a false name and date of birth to the officers. He is currently facing two counts of sexual battery and one count of giving false information.

If you have been a victim or know of anyone who may have been a victim of such assaults, please contact our GCPD detectives. In addition, we urge the public to be mindful and aware of their surroundings.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

