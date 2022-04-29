MATTIE’S CALL: Man with dementia missing in Jonesboro

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County Police are looking for a man who has been diagnosed with advanced dementia and has been missing since Friday morning.

Larry Raines was last seen driving away at approximately 10:12 a.m. from a Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. He was driving a white Chevrolet Sonic bearing GA tags CGT5364.

Raines is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 147 pounds. He was wearing a light-blue, long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants. He was also wearing a black and red Martco ball cap. The vehicle was last seen on SR 138 at Glen Devon Road traveling eastbound towards Henry County.

