Metro Atlanta pharmacies seeing varying demand for COVID-19 antiviral medication

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The federal government announced plans this week to make COVID-19 antiviral medication available to more locations across the country.

There are currently about 20,000 sites nationwide that have the free pills but by allowing pharmacies to order the medication directly from the federal government, the White House hopes to increase that number.

Pharmacies in metro Atlanta are seeing varying levels of demand.

“We have gotten more than we can use,” said Derek Chapman, third generation owner at Chapman Drug Company in Hapeville.

He said he’s only dispensed five or six prescriptions in the past three or four months. His shelves are stocked with Pfzier’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir. Shipments continue to come in and the boxes are piling up.

“I’m hoping there will be a mechanism to return these or send them to somewhere to be used,” said Chapman. “It doesn’t make sense for them to continue sending them here.”

Chapman said the low demand he’s seeing may be for a few different reasons.

“I think it’s partially that it’s not needed that much, honestly, because we’re more vaccinated, the omicron variant has gone away, the other part is I think the system is slightly broken,” he said. “You have to go to the physician get the prescription called into a certain pharmacy, if we could bypass that process, I know some states are doing pharmacist test and treat.”

There are 2,200 test-to-treat sites across the country where people can get tested for COVID and given the oral antiviral pills all in one location.

Dunwoody Pharmacy is staying busier with the antivarls.

“It’s picked up a lot the past two weeks,” said pharmacist JoAnn Filipov. “We see a lot of prescriptions coming from the urgent cares around the areas or people who have telehealth.”

Filipov said they’ve dispensed nearly 30 prescriptions of mostly Paxlovid in about two months.

She said, “We spent the first week or so reaching out to anyone that we knew, like local providers, primary health physicians, urgent cares, letting them know that we have this in stock and I think that’s what’s made a difference.”

