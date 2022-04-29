Advertisement

New crime technology leads Atlanta officers to gunshot victim

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
By Kendra Mackey
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new crimefighting tool for Atlanta Police alerted them to a shooting victim in southwest Atlanta Friday morning. The new ShotSpotter technology uses sensors that are triggered by sound of gunfire. The sensors are placed on utility poles and buildings throughout the city and alert officers to an area where gunfire has been detected.

This morning, officers were led to an area in southwest Atlanta where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Beckwith Street near Joseph Lowery Boulevard. He was pronounced deceased after arriving at an Atlanta area hospital. Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses and checking nearby homes for surveillance cameras that may have captured footage of the shooting.

Continue to follow CBS46 for the latest on this developing story.

