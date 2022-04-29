Prayer vigil for teen shot outside Golden Glide Skating Rink

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County officials are asking a higher power for help to stop youth violence in their county.

On Thursday night, more than a dozen local pastors showed up at the Golden Glide Skating Rink for a prayer vigil.

The skating rink is where 11-year-old D’Mari Johnson was shot in the head several weeks ago. He is now in a medically-induced coma.

Speakers sang, prayed, and issued a call to action for all parents.

