Rapper Drake cashes $335K thanks to newest Atlanta Falcon

DRAKE LONDON ATLANTA FALCONS
DRAKE LONDON ATLANTA FALCONS(ATLANTA FALCONS)
By Rob Hughes
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The newest member of the Atlanta Falcons helped Drake cash $335,000 on an NFL Draft night bet.

Drake London was the Falcons’ choice Thursday night as the eighth overall selection in the NFL Draft. London is a wide receiver from the University of Southern California.

Weeks ago, Drake the rapper placed a $100,000 bet on London to be the first wide receiver taken in the draft. London was the first WR taken, edging out Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson who was selected tenth.

Drake shared the bet slip on his Instagram story ahead of the draft with the caption, ‘Drake betting on Drake just feels right.’

The morning of the draft London’s phone was lit up with messages sharing Drake’s big bet.

London told Atlantafalcons.com, “my friends were hitting my phone saying Champagne Papi bet on me, so I thought that was funny,” referring to Drake’s Instagram username.

The Falcons’ social media team jumped on the opportunity for content and shared a replica of Drake’s 2018 album “Scorpion” with Drake London instead.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

