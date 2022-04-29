Restaurant Report Card: Cafe Hot Wing fails with 44; The Varsity scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 85 in Clayton County, CBS46 found a hot wing spot in some hot water. Café Hot Wing in Riverdale failed with 44-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee entered the kitchen from outside and handled food without washing hands. Plus, cooked chicken was sitting on a box of raw chicken wings. And black debris inside the ice machine was dripping on to ice. We questioned an employee in charge about the dirty ice machine.

“That I’m not sure. I could not comment on that unless I know for sure what it was that he was talking about,” Café Hot Wing Employee Unhee Linsey said.

Linsey told CBS46 that management is working with the Clayton County Health Department to clean up the violations. But we noticed they forgot to post their failing health score in public view until we brought it to their attention.

There were several other good scores to report around metro Atlanta. In Gwinnett County, Sushi Osawa on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners picked up 90 points. In DeKalb County, Cava on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta scored a 94. And in Cobb County, Olive Bistro on Cobb Parkway in Atlanta earned 96 points.

And at The Varsity in downtown Atlanta, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. The iconic hot dog joint has been around 94 years and is the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. Every day they serve enough hot dogs to stretch two miles. On the menu, you can order a cheeseburger with fries, a slaw dog with the peach pie, a chili slaw dog with the famous onion rings, a chili cheese dog, and chicken nuggets with apple pie. You may also want to try their popular Frozen Orange known as FO. and you’ve got to have the frozen orange known as “FO” when you come in. Boy, that’s good!

