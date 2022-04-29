Shooting investigation near I-85 NB and North Druid Hills exit underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting has been reported near Interstate 85 northbound and North Druid Hills exit.

According to police, one person was shot in the area and has been transported to a hospital.

It appears that someone was shot in their vehicle. However, CBS46 has not confirmed that information.

Although lanes were closed earlier in the morning, traffic is not being impacted at this time.

Check back later for additional details.

