Star of ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ hospitalized in intensive care

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Shirlene Pearson, who stars in the reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta,” is currently hospitalized, according to a post on her Instagram account.

The post says that “Ms Juicy” is in the intensive care unit and the family is thankful for all the prayers. They are asking for privacy at this time.

The Instagram post does not say why Pearson is in the hospital or what hospital she is in.

Pearson has been a part of the show on Lifetime since 2016. The series chronicles the lives of a group of little women living in Atlanta.

Pearson initially had a recurring role but was promoted to main cast member during the second season.

