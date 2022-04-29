Advertisement

UGA star drafted first overall, Falcons add offensive talent in round one of 2022 NFL Draft

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Drake London is the newest member of the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons, selected 8th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A wide receiver out of USC, London is expected to fill the offensive hole left by Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones.

Earlier in the evening, Bulldogs fans rejoiced as UGA star defensive end Travon Walker became the first overall pick, heading to Florida to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

