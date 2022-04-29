Weekend road work closes a portion of SR400 Saturday, Sunday mornings

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - State Route (SR) 400 road work continues this weekend. After a delay in this phase of the project, demolition of the former I-285 westbound to SR400 southbound bridge has been rescheduled for this weekend.

All lanes of northbound SR 400 will be closed 12 to 7 a.m. Saturday and 12 to 8 a.m. Sunday between I-285 and Hammond Drive in Fulton County.

Your alternate route is to “use Exit 4A and follow signs to I-285 eastbound and Exit 29 Ashford Dunwoody Road. Motorists should take Exit 29 Ashford Dunwoody Road and turn left onto Ashford Dunwoody Road. Motorists should turn left onto I-285 westbound and continue I-285 westbound and take Exit 27A and follow signs for SR 400 northbound,” according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

Plan extra time into your commute if you are traveling towards Roswell and Alpharetta on State Route 400 early Saturday or Sunday mornings.

