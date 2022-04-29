Woman caught in the act breaking into car in midtown, police say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman accused of breaking into a vehicle in midtown Atlanta was arrested on Saturday.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to a 911 call after reports of a car break-in in the 900 block of Juniper Street.

The witness told police that he saw a woman attempting to break into a vehicle in the area. In a matter of minutes, police searched the area and found the suspected thief, identified as Bronica Woods, attempting to break into the vehicle.

Woods was arrested without incident and has been charged with criminal destruction of property. She was transported to Fulton County Jail.

The Atlanta Police Department released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We would like to take the time to commend the officers for their swift response in catching this suspect and their professionalism in making the arrest without incident. We also want to thank the witness who provided key information which helped the officers to locate the suspect. Job well done!”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.