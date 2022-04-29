Advertisement

Woman spots large alligator in Peachtree City creek

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman recently saw a large alligator sunning itself in a creek near restaurants and shops in Peachtree City.

The Department of Natural Resources says it sent a technician out to the site but could not find the alligator.

So far, there are no plans to trap and relocate it.

An alligator has been spotted in that creek before back in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Officials aren’t sure if it is the same alligator.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Boxes of Paxlovid, used to treat COVID-19
Metro Atlanta pharmacies seeing varying demand for COVID-19 antiviral medication
Atlanta Police shoot murder suspect inside home in City of South Fulton
Juneteenth, Veterans Day approved as paid holidays for Marietta city employees
Apple store employees push to form union
Apple store employees push to form union