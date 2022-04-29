Woman spots large alligator in Peachtree City creek

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman recently saw a large alligator sunning itself in a creek near restaurants and shops in Peachtree City.

The Department of Natural Resources says it sent a technician out to the site but could not find the alligator.

So far, there are no plans to trap and relocate it.

An alligator has been spotted in that creek before back in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Officials aren’t sure if it is the same alligator.

