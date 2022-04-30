Austell woman feeds children and more when school is out for the summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School will be out in just a few weeks and that means many children in metro Atlanta will not have access to school lunches.

One woman in Austell -- Angela Tyler -- is gearing up to make sure those children are taken care of.

Not only does she make sure children have food, but she also provides clothing and other items.

Angela and her husband started helping homeless veterans 13 years ago by giving them love bags full of water, toiletries and Bibles.

Her desire to help others just grew from there.

The CBS46 Surprise Squad and United Community Bank surprised Angela with a gift card, a $2,000 donation to Grace Transformed and more.

