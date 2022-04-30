Fiery crash closes I-285NB near U.S. 78 early Saturday morning
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A FedEx driver and his dog are dead after his tractor-trailer ran off of Interstate 285 northbound just before U.S. 78 (Exit 39), according to officials.
Traffic is at a standstill between Redan Road and the exit.
Georgia Department of Transportation says the cleanup and investigation will take a while.
Drivers should seek alternate routes.
