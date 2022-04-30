Fiery crash closes I-285NB near U.S. 78 early Saturday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A FedEx driver and his dog are dead after his tractor-trailer ran off of Interstate 285 northbound just before U.S. 78 (Exit 39), according to officials.

Here’s video of a fire that broke out after a FedEx 18-wheeler crashed on 285 NB by the 78 exit. All NB lanes on 285 by Exit 39 are still blocked. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/adO7yOHQw8 — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) April 30, 2022

Traffic is at a standstill between Redan Road and the exit.

Georgia Department of Transportation says the cleanup and investigation will take a while.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

