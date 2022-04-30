Advertisement

5 people displaced after apartment fire in DeKalb County

Fire damaged at least three units at The Reserve at Druid Hills in DeKalb County Saturday...
Fire damaged at least three units at The Reserve at Druid Hills in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Fire has damaged several units of a DeKalb County apartment complex.

According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department, the fire broke out Saturday afternoon around 3:50 p.m. at The Reserve at Druid Hills apartments at 3006 Druid Hills Reserve Drive NE. He says the fire started on the balcony of a third-floor unit and extended up to the roof.

One apartment sustained fire damage and two others sustained smoke and water damage. A total of five people were displaced.

The Red Cross is responding to offer assistance to those affected.

The cause of the fire is being investigated,

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tiffany Foster reward increased
Plea goes out for donations to help find Coweta Co. mother missing over a year
Free 2-day Teen Defensive Driving Program offered at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Surprise Squad
Austell woman feeds children and more when school is out for the summer
STOP THE VIOLENCE RALLY SIGNS
Stop the Madness rally in Stone Mountain Saturday morning hopes to make difference