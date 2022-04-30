5 people displaced after apartment fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Fire has damaged several units of a DeKalb County apartment complex.

According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department, the fire broke out Saturday afternoon around 3:50 p.m. at The Reserve at Druid Hills apartments at 3006 Druid Hills Reserve Drive NE. He says the fire started on the balcony of a third-floor unit and extended up to the roof.

One apartment sustained fire damage and two others sustained smoke and water damage. A total of five people were displaced.

The Red Cross is responding to offer assistance to those affected.

The cause of the fire is being investigated,

