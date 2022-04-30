Advertisement

Fire damages several units at Cobb County apartment complex

Windy Hill
Windy Hill(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Several residents have been displaced after a fire destroyed part of a Cobb County apartment complex Friday evening.

The fire started around 7 p.m. at the Park on Windy Hill Apartments on Windy Hill Road.

No one was injured, according to the Marietta Fire Department.

Crews say around 10 units were damaged due to the fire. Red Cross reported to the scene to assist those displaced.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta School Bridges the Gap for Families Hit Hard by Rent Spikes
Atlanta school bridges gap for families in need
Alligator in Peachtree City street
Woman spots large alligator in Peachtree City creek
Boxes of Paxlovid, used to treat COVID-19
Metro Atlanta pharmacies seeing varying demand for COVID-19 antiviral medication
Atlanta Police shoot murder suspect inside home in City of South Fulton