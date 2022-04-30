Fire damages several units at Cobb County apartment complex

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Several residents have been displaced after a fire destroyed part of a Cobb County apartment complex Friday evening.

The fire started around 7 p.m. at the Park on Windy Hill Apartments on Windy Hill Road.

No one was injured, according to the Marietta Fire Department.

Crews say around 10 units were damaged due to the fire. Red Cross reported to the scene to assist those displaced.

