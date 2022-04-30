FIRST ALERT | The chance of rain, thunder increases a bit Sunday!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today has been a ‘summer tease’ across North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. Temperatures are peaking in the upper 70s and 80s this afternoon, under a mix of sun and clouds.

Feeling a bit more humid? The ‘muggier’ weather pattern sticks around through much of the next week.

A couple small rain showers have developed across North Georgia at 3 p.m. Rain is very spotty, but don’t be too surprised if you see a passing shower, or two, in the distance through early evening. The chance of rain increases just a bit, later this evening as showers and storms move out of Alabama and into portions of North Georgia; mainly southwest of Metro Atlanta through 10 p.m.

The forecast is mild and mostly cloudy tonight. A spotty rain shower, or two, are possible Sunday morning, mainly north, of Metro Atlanta.

With a front approaching the area and temperatures warming into the 80s in many spots, pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain is forecast to remain hit-or-miss. Not everyone sees rain Sunday. Keep your plans, but have a ‘plan b’ for outdoor activities and keep an eye on the CBS46 First Alert Weather App.

FIRST ALERT | A couple of Sunday’s storms could be stronger, with brief very heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty breezes and small hail.

An isolated, to scattered, daily chance of rain lingers through much of next work-week as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and 80s.

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend,

Cutter

