FIRST ALERT: A warm weekend ahead; some rain/storms Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A mostly sunny and warm Saturday. There is only a very slight chance for a shower this afternoon/evening. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT DAY. Expect partly cloudy skies with a few showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Expect a warm week ahead with temperatures in the 80′s every day. The next chance for rain after Sunday is on Wednesday.

