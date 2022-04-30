Free 2-day Teen Defensive Driving Program offered at Atlanta Motor Speedway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the final day of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the B.R.A.K.E.S. national teen defensive driving program is visiting the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first of two days of classes for local teens and their parents.

The program, a 501(c)(3) charity, was founded by multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert in honor of his two sons, Jon and James, who lost their lives in a tragic car crash in 2008. Herbert turned that personal tragedy into a lifesaving mission that has trained more than 100,000 teens and parents to date.

“The amazing growth of our program is the result of the relentless work of our incredible team, as well as volunteers across the country, who have been keenly focused on furthering our mission of making the roadways safer and saving lives,” said Herbert. “It’s also important to recognize the incredible support of corporate partners, like Kia Motors America, and grants from several state Departments of Transportation, General Motors and others.”

The free lifesaving defensive driver training program addresses the number-one cause of death among teens – car crashes – helping to improve road safety for all and prevent other parents from facing the heartbreak of losing a child.

B.R.A.K.E.S. offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction with vehicles provided by Kia Motors from professional trainers including current and former law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers, teaching the teens and their parents how to be safer on the road. Exercises include Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop-wheel/Off-road Recovery and Car Control/Skid Recovery.

