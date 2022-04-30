Multiple injury crash involving Pedal Pub closes W Peachtree at 12th streets

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple people were injured after a crash involving a Pedal Pub Saturday in downtown Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a Pedal Pub was trying to make a turn but was apparently going too fast and turned over. A number of people were injured but nobody was critical.

Right now, police have W Peachtree Street closed at 12th Street, and are diverting traffic off of 12th Street onto Spring Street. Heavy delays can be expected. Avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.