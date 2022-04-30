Advertisement

Multiple injury crash involving Pedal Pub closes W Peachtree at 12th streets

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple people were injured after a crash involving a Pedal Pub Saturday in downtown Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a Pedal Pub was trying to make a turn but was apparently going too fast and turned over. A number of people were injured but nobody was critical.

Right now, police have W Peachtree Street closed at 12th Street, and are diverting traffic off of 12th Street onto Spring Street. Heavy delays can be expected. Avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

STOP THE VIOLENCE RALLY SIGNS
Stop the Madness rally in Stone Mountain Saturday morning hopes to make difference
'Stop the Madness' rally held in DeKalb County
'Stop the Madness' rally held in DeKalb County
Fire damaged at least three units at The Reserve at Druid Hills in DeKalb County Saturday...
5 people displaced after apartment fire in DeKalb County
Tiffany Foster reward increased
Plea goes out for donations to help find Coweta Co. mother missing over a year