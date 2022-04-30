Plea goes out for donations to help find Coweta Co. mother missing over a year

NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) - A plea is going out for donations to help find a mother missing for more than a year.

Tiffany Foster vanished on March 1, 2021. She was last seen at Creekside at White Oak apartment homes in Newnan. She is described as 36 years old, 5′2″ in height, 220 pounds with hazel eyes.

There is already a $60,000 reward for her safe return. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says anyone can contribute to the fund.

In addition, there is also a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her disappearance.

Tiffany Foster missing person flyer. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

CCSO says its newly established Sheriff’s Reward Fund was created for any case offering a reward. If you would like to add to the current reward (that was donated by a private charity) for Tiffany Foster, please send a check to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 560 Greison Trail Newnan GA 30263 made payable to “CCSO Reward Fund,” or you may drop it off at the office. Please be sure to note it is for Tiffany Foster’s case.

