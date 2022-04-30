Significant traffic, service delays for Fulton County residents starting May 2

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Residents in Fulton County can expect traffic delays and service impacts next week.

Beginning May 2, special security measures will be made at the Fulton County Courthouse under supervision of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials report that the Courthouse and Government Center facilities will still be open to the public, but warned of significant impacts to local traffic around the area due to street closures.

Road closures around the Courthouse are anticipated to last throughout the week, with the following roadways being affected:

Pryor Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (MLK) and Mitchell Street

Mitchell Street from Pryor Street to Central Avenue

Central Avenue between Mitchell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (MLK)

MLK: the 2 lanes adjacent to the Fulton County Justice Center complex will be closed between Central Avenue and Pryor Street

County services will also be impacted and encouraged residents to utilize online services via www.fultoncountyga.gov when possible. Alternatively, satellite services are still available outside of downtown Atlanta should in-person services be required.

Additionally, officials noted other areas and services that would be affected:

Any Fulton County resident who receives a jury summons for May 2 should follow the instructions of that summons.

The Fulton County Magistrate Court will be conducting first appearance hearings only on May 2. All other hearings will be rescheduled. For more information go to www.magistratefulton.org

At the Fulton County Government Center, residents and employees should enter through the Peachtree Street entrance.

The Government Center office of the Tax Commissioner will be closed on May 2 and May 3. Residents may seek services online at www.fultoncountytaxes.org or at satellite locations.

The Fulton County Vital Records office at the Government Center will also be closed on May 2. Residents in need of vital records services may visit the Fulton County Board of Health offices at the Willie J. Freeman Regional Health Center at 1920 John Wesley Avenue; College Park, GA 30337 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

