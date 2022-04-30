Stone Mountain to be site of Confederate Memorial Day event on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Sons of Confederate Veterans group is planning to observe Confederate Memorial Day on Saturday at Stone Mountain Park.

The group was denied a permit last year because of COVID and the potential for trouble but was granted one this year.

Several groups have criticized the approval of the permit, including the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans group says Confederate Memorial Day is not about slavery but to remember those who died or served in the defense of an independent Southland.

Confederate Memorial Day was a state holiday in Georgia until 2015 until it was changed to a generic “State Holiday” to be observed on Good Friday.

This is not the first time that Confederate Memorial Day has been celebrated at Stone Mountain and in past years, protesters have clashed with those who gathered for the event.

