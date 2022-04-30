Stop the Madness rally happening in Stone Mountain Saturday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Stop the Madness rally is happening Saturday morning in Stone Mountain.

Commissioner Lorraine Cochran Johnson and others are calling for businesses to be more proactive when it comes to stop violence.

The ‘Stop the Madness’ rally is kicking off in Stone Mountain with Commissioner Lorraine Cochran Johnson. She’s calling for businesses to be more proactive when it comes to stopping violence by having 24/7 surveillance cameras with good video quality. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/4W6f9bKfX8 — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) April 30, 2022

Other participants in the rally include NAACP DeKalb County, The Hidden Hills Civic Association, and the DeKalb Pastors Alliance.

