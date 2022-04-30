Stop the Madness rally happening in Stone Mountain Saturday morning
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Stop the Madness rally is happening Saturday morning in Stone Mountain.
Commissioner Lorraine Cochran Johnson and others are calling for businesses to be more proactive when it comes to stop violence.
Other participants in the rally include NAACP DeKalb County, The Hidden Hills Civic Association, and the DeKalb Pastors Alliance.
