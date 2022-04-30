Weekend construction projects already delaying Atlanta drivers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At nine o’clock on Friday, crews shutdown a section of Piedmont Road near Buckhead.

All southbound lanes on Piedmont Road between East Wesley and Sidney Marcus Boulevard will be closed until 5 a.m. on Monday.

This will allow Atlanta Gas Light crews to install a gas pipeline along Piedmont Avenue.

This is the latest closure from the ongoing project on Piedmont that officials say is expected to be completed later this year.

Businesses in the area have felt a backlash to their bottom line due to the traffic woes.

“There are times we get super dead, like when no one is around,” said Ariana Strix, manager at Oxford Comics.

“It didn’t use to be like this. Like when everything was open up back there, it was fine.”

Likely more problematic for drivers, Georgia 400 will finally see a major closure on back-to-back nights this weekend.

At midnight on Friday, state crews will shutdown all northbound lanes on SR-400 at I-285E to Hammond Drive.

Weather-dependent, this will allow crews to demolish a part of their ongoing Transform 400/285 project – set to be completed in 2023, according to DOT officials.

The closure runs from midnight to 7am Saturday and midnight to 8am on Sunday.

State officials advise take the detour at exit 4A along SR-400 NB.

