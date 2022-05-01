1 dead, 4 injured during shooting Saturday night on Cleveland Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man is dead and 4 women are in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue.

It happened at the Fairway Gardens apartment complex near the golf course.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night. Multiple guns were found on the scene. The man who was killed was 22 years old, according to the police. The women who were injured are in their 20s and 30s.

One man is dead and four women are in the hospital after a shooting at Fairway Gardens Apartments in SE Atlanta. I’ll show you what police say caused the shooting on @cbs46 from 7-9 this morning. pic.twitter.com/uZc8AvGlf6 — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) May 1, 2022

It is not known at this time why the shooting occurred and who was responsible for the shooting.

